Horatti writes strong letter to BSY on Lingayat’s demand

He wrote on providing 16% reservation to Lingayat community at the State level.

JD(S) leader, MLC and former minister Basavaraj Horatti has written a strong letter to chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa on providing 16% reservation to Lingayat community at the State level.

While welcoming the State government’s decision to set up the Maratha Development Corporation, Mr. Horatti has reminded the chief minister that several delegations from the Lingayat community had met him on the issue. However the chief minister had not taken any decision on their long pending demands.

Reminding the chief minister about his appeal during the General Assembly elections that none of the Lingayat votes should go to candidates of other parties, Mr Horatti sought to know from him about what he had done for Lingayats after coming to power.

“You should remember that you have become chief minister of the State because you were born in Lingayat community. However, many in the community feel that you neglect the Lingayats when in power. Many had felt that you would fulfil the Lingayat demand after coming to power. At least now you should provide 16% reservation to the community. I am writing to you on behalf of the several members of the community,” he has said in the letter.