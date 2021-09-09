Horatti too asks Bommai to ensure attendance of all Ministers during session

BENGALURU

09 September 2021 20:57 IST

He warns of action against absentee Ministers and officials

Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti has written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai seeking mandatory presence of all the Ministers during the ensuing session of the Legislative Council beginning on Monday. Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri too has asked the Chief Minister to ensure this.

In the letter to the Chief Minister, Mr. Horatti recalled that during the previous sessions, several Ministers had sought permission to abstain themselves from the session citing various constituency-related works. However, such a trend would tantamount to curtailing the rights of members as they would be deprived of seeking reply from the government, he observed.

Ministers’ presence would help in finding solution to various problems gripping the State through discussion during the legislature debates, he opined.

Mr. Horatti also asked the Chief Secretary to ensure attendance of all the officials concerned during the session. The presence of Ministers, members, and officials in the session was essential to help respond to the aspirations of people, he said.

Names to be announced

The Upper House Chairman said he would announce the names of Ministers and officials who have to attend the session during the beginning of the proceedings in the morning and also forward the list of Ministers and officials who abstain themselves from the session to the authorities concerned for appropriate action.

Mr. Horatti appealed to the Ministers to voluntarily attend the session and execute their responsibilities towards democracy.