Horatti takes a walk down memory lane in Hubballi

HUBBALLI

18 February 2021 00:13 IST

It was a stroll down the memory lane for Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti on Tuesday, as his alma mater Sri Kadasidheshwar Arts and H.S. Kotambri Science Institute honoured him and several members of the alumni association warmly felicitated him.

In the programme organised jointly by KLE Society, the college, and the alumni association at the college on Tuesday, Mr. Horatti recalled his old days and days of struggle and termed the felicitation at his alma mater as the biggest honour of all.

“If I have achieved something in life and reached this position it is because of culture in which I was brought up and the principles and ideals I believe in. Never forget your town, your parents who gave birth to you, the educational institutions where you studied and those who helped you in your life,” he said.

Mr. Horatti said that it was the educational institution that provided the ‘sanskara’ and the teachers treat the students like their children. “It is only when good education is aided by good sanskara that one could achieve something in life,” he said.

Elaborating on his works as a Minister and the ‘Avva Seva Trust’ he has founded for carrying out philanthropic activities in his mother’s name, Mr. Horatti also recalled earlier days in his teaching profession and his political career.

Mr. Horatti said that it was because of his dedication towards the cause of education and teachers that he was elected for the record seventh time to the Legislative Council.

Expressing happiness over being chosen to serve as chairman, Mr. Horatti said that he would work towards further strengthening the Upper House’ and making it a model.

Presiding over the function, president of the local governing council of the college C.B. Patil said that Mr. Horatti had developed leadership qualities from the student days, which had finally taken him to the top position. Principal Uma V. Nerle welcomed the gathering while president of the alumni association S.S. Doddamani introduced the guests and Head of the Kannada Department Vijayashree Hiremath compered.