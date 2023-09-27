Horatti stresses on the need for developing tourism spots

September 27, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chairman of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti has emphasised the need for developing Unkal Lake Park, historical monuments like Chandramouleshwar Temple and other such spots in Hubballi and adjoining places as tourism destinations.

He was inaugurating the World Tourism Day programme organised jointly by the Dharwad district administration, the Tourism Department and Prestige Institute of Hotel Management, Dharwad, at Nrupatunga Hill in Hubballi on Wednesday.

Mr. Horatti also stressed the need for environment conservation and the need for active participation in initiatives aimed at protecting natural habitats. He said that steps should be taken to create more awareness on tourism day and the responsibilities of citizens in the development of tourism.

Member of Legislative Assembly Mahesh Tenginakai too emphasised the need for development of a circuit around Hubballi to promote tourism. He said that steps are being taken to provide zip line at Nrupatunga Hill.

Panchayya Hiremath of Nature First Eco village said that tourism has been providing more and more employment opportunities. He said that at present the country has 9.8% of forest area and forest area helped in facilitating good rainfall. He also stressed the need for sustainable development.

On the occasion, winners of various competitions were given prizes. Principal of Prestige Institute of Hotel Management Raghavendra Anegundi, Forest Officer Prakash Karaguppi, Assistant Director of Tourism Department Ashwhin Chadchan and others were present.