Horatti: Stop Vidyagama scheme

HUBBALLI

29 August 2020 23:16 IST

The former Minister and JD(S) leader Basavaraj Horatti has urged Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar to immediately stop the Vidyagama scheme, considering the reports of teachers and students getting COVID-19 and the flood situation in various districts.

In a letter, which was released to the media, Mr. Horatti has pointed out that while government, aided and unaided schools have been ordered not to open till August 31, the teachers and officials had not been given any holiday and they had been asked to involve students in learning exercises.

The teachers have also been asked to visit the houses of the students, assess them and guide them on continuing their studies, Mr. Horatti has said in the letter.

Mr. Horatti said that at a time when there were reports about teachers and students getting the virus and considering the floods in several districts of the state, it would be risky for the teachers to make house visits. He also referred to the death of two teachers from Belagavi from the virus and urged the government to extend assistance.