Horatti, several writers oppose establishment of power grid on DIET premises in Dharwad

August 11, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Taking serious exception to the proposed establishment of a power transmission grid on the premises of District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) in Dharwad, which has heritage structures, Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti has written to Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa urging him to drop the proposal immediately.

The main objection to the proposal is the fact that DIET premises houses a 167-year-old heritage structure and it was the first Kannada teacher training centre (earlier, boys training college) to be established in South India

DIET, established in 1856, has contributed a great deal to the development of Kannada land and language, literature and education. This apart, DIET has taken up many seminal works, including training for teachers. It has taken up research, framed curriculum and guidelines for the effective implementation, assessment and application of technology in pedagogy and other works.

Mr. Horatti has in his letter pointed out that as per Government Order No 09 YoSaKaa 2009, of 19-03-2009, the land and buildings of the School Education Department are barred from being handed over to other government departments.

As DIET held regular teacher training programmes and as there is also a primary school on the premises, installing a power grid will amount to posing a threat to their lives, he has said in the letter.

Mr. Horatti has also objected to handing over the rooms of the DIET for Government Degree College for Women in Dharwad.

Writers oppose move

Many senior writers of Dharwad too have aired their concerns over the proposal. In a joint press release, senior writers Veeranna Rajur, Balanna Sheegihalli, Shreenivas Wadappi, Venkatesh Machakanoor, Ninganna Kunti (Itagi) and chairman of Dr. Da.Ra. Bendre National Memorial Trust D.M. Hiremath have objected to the power grid proposal.

“DIET is credited with establishing Kannada primary schools during a period when non-Kannada languages were flourishing in genuine Kannada areas. DIET was instrumental in bringing Kannada teachers to teach and to protect the interest of Kannadigas in the region,” they have said in the press release.

They have said that DIET was the workplace of many Kannada luminaries, including Deputy Chennabasappa, Rodda Shreenivasarao, Raa. Ha. Deshpande, Gangadhara Turamari, Dhondo Narasimha Mulabagila and Ma. Pra. Poojar.

“DIET premises inspired various movement for saving Kannada land and language and finds a permanent place in the history of Kannada. DIET is not just a government office building but a part of the high Kannada heritage,” they have said in the release.

The writers have also suggested that nearly 20 guntas of government land available around the residence of the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad can be utilised for the establishment of the power grid.