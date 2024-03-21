ADVERTISEMENT

Horatti sets a record of sorts as he accepts the 11th resignation from Council members in two years

March 21, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - HUBBALLI:

Council Chairman also reveals that he has already received a phone call from another member of the Council conveying to him his intention of submitting the resignation papers

The Hindu Bureau

Four-time MLC Marithibbegowda of Janata Dal(S) submitting his resignation to Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti in Hubballi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti has said that he has created a record of sorts by accepting resignation of 11 Council members in the last two years.

Speaking to presspersons after accepting the resignation of Janata Dal(S) member in the Council Marithibbegowda in Hubballi on Thursday, Mr. Horatti said that in the last two years as Chairman of the Council, he has seen 11 members tendering resignation, the latest being Mr. Marithibbegowda, which is a record of sorts.

Mr. Horatti also said that he has already received a phone call from another member of the Council conveying to him his intention of resigning from Council membership. And, it is likely to happen within two days. He, however, declined to disclose the name of the Council member.

Not happening

To a query on the rule of holding legislature session for 60 days in a year, Mr. Horatti said that while there is such a rule, it has not been prescribed in the rule book as to what should be done if the government fails to hold legislature session for 60 days.

“We have been asking the government to hold session for 60 days in a year. However, it is now being held for 25 to 30 days in a year. And, not much commitment is being seen among the legislators about having fruitful deliberations in the legislature and holding sessions for the prescribed number of days,” he said.

Mr. Horatti said that there is not much positive impact of training being given to legislators on House deliberations and procedural regulations. It is regrettable to note that the legislators have failed to adhere to House procedures leading to chaos most of the times, he added.

