Horatti seeks Tamil Nadu type reservation in medical education

HUBBALLI

05 November 2020 00:44 IST

The former Primary and Secondary Minister and Janata Dal(S) leader Basavaraj Horatti has urged Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to follow the Tamil Nadu model on providing reservation to students opting for medical education.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, which has been released to the media, Mr. Horatti has drawn the attention of Mr. Yediyurappa to a report on Tamil Nadu Governor approving of a Bill to provide 7.5 % reservation to students of government schools and colleges in medical education.

It has been reported that the new Act would benefit nearly 300 students who studied in government colleges and cleared NEET, he said.

Mr. Horatti has in the letter said that it was crucial to bring in a similar Act in the State to benefit poor meritorious students. “I would request you to consider the Tamil Nadu law and hold discussions with legal experts and academics to promulgate a similar law in the State,” he has urged the Chief Minister in the letter.

Mr. Horatti has sought to know why a similar law could not be promulgated in the State. “Do we lack the concern for the language found in Tamil Nadu. I urge you to take a strong decision and provide for reservation for students of government schools and colleges in medical education,” he has said in the letter.