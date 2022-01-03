Horatti says people’s behaviour will decide lockdown or not

Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti has said that how responsibly people behave during these testing times, will decide whether another lockdown is imposed or not.

Speaking at a vaccination drive organised for students aged 15-18 at the Government Secondary School at Hebasur in Hubballi taluk on Monday, Mr. Horatti said that people should behave responsibly and take all the requisite precautionary measures to avoid on another lockdown-like situation in the State.

Emphasising the need for parents to get their children vaccinated, Mr. Horatti recalled his own experience of combating COVID-19 and said that the health staff of the State and the country have done a commendable job in the fight against the pandemic.

Inaugurating the vaccination drive, Minister for Handloom, Textiles and Sugarcane Development Shankar Patil Munenakoppa said that the first and second wave of the pandemic had troubled the people severely and people should keep it in mind at a time when apprehensions of third wave are getting real.

The Minister said that a total of 95,774 students will be administered vaccine doses in Dharwad district and along with them, those who had not taken the vaccine should take it without any hesitation.

“In Dharwad district, 14,44,400 persons had received the first dose of the vaccine and 11,43,913 persons the second dose. Even if one tests positive, there is nothing to fear as it has already been proven that through regular medication, it can be cured,” he said.

Based on the advice of the technical committee, the State Government will take a decision on whether to impose lockdown or not. The Chief Minister had called for a Cabinet meeting on the issue on January 7 and a decision will be taken after a detailed discussion, he said.

District Health Officer Yashwanth Madinkar, Deputy Director of Public Instruction Keladimath and others were present.