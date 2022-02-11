Horatti ready to mediate if Govt. wishes

“I am ready to mediate if the State Government wishes to hold a meeting over the hijab-saffron shawl row,” Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti has said.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Friday, Mr. Horatti said that the State Government led by Chief Minister, Home Minister and Education Minister should hold a meetingof parents, students, PU Board and management of educational institutions to sort out the issue through dialogue.

Mr. Horatti said that the State Government had failed to tackle the situation. “If incidents like this involving students are allowed to continue, it will be like destroying the future of our own children. Nobody should play with the lives of the children,” he said.

On the hijab controversy, he said that as the matter was sub judice, he would not like to comment on it.

“Whatever the court decides will have to be followed by the Government. The High Court has given an interim order stating that students need not wear hijab or saffron shawl to class till the matter is disposed of,” he said.

To a query, he said that the hijab row could be the hidden agenda of some vested interests and there are different versions emerging. Some vested interests are only interested in creating trouble. Whichever religion such people belonged to, they should be dealt with with an iron hand, he said.