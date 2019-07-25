Horatti questions deputation of teachers from North, Coastal districts to South Karnataka

Member of Legislative Council Basavaraj S. Horatti has taken strong exception to the orders issued to depute college teachers from districts in North and Coastal Karnataka to colleges in South Karnataka and sought its immediate revocation.

In a letter written to Chief Secretary T.M. Vijaybhaskar, which has been released to the media, Mr. Horatti has said that the deputation orders had been issued in violation of the norms.

The deputation of college teachers from the districts of Bombay Karnataka, Hyderabad Karnataka and Coastal Karnataka to districts in South Karnataka had naturally affected teaching as the colleges concerned have now been forced to depend on guest lecturers. Mr. Horatti has pointed out that in the last seven months, over 200 college teachers had been deputed to colleges in South Karnataka in three batches. “A majority of these teachers appointed and working in the districts of North Karnataka are from South Karnataka. Using their political influence, these college teachers have got themselves transferred to colleges in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan and other places in South Karnataka,” he has said in the letter.

He has questioned the rationale behind deputing teachers from North Karnataka to South Karnataka and then forcing colleges in North Karnataka to hire guest lecturers.

“What is the need for sending teachers from North Karnataka on deputation when they have enough work in their respective colleges. Instead, guest lecturers could have been hired for colleges in South Karnataka,” he has said.

Alleging that there was large-scale corruption in the deputation of college teachers and terming it an injustice to colleges in North Karnataka, Mr. Horatti has urged the Chief Secretary to immediately annul the deputation orders. He has also demanded a thorough inquiry into the issue and bring to book all those involved in it.