Horatti, Kageri test positive

Bengaluru/Hubballi

29 April 2021 01:04 IST

Both presiding officers of the Legislature, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri and Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release by Mr. Horatti’s personal secretary, he does not have any symptoms and is in home isolation. Meanwhile, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in a tweet wished quick recoveries to Mr. Kageri, who too is in home isolation and doing well.

