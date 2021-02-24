Horatti for reservation based on economic criteria

In the wake of various communities demanding bigger share in reservation, newly elected Chairman of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti has maintained that new claims should be based on economic criteria.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Mr. Horatti observed that various communities in the country had launched movements to seek reservation for them. However, it was his view that the poor should get priority while deciding on this.

Mobile restrictions

He said Council members would be barred from carrying mobile phones inside the House in the budget session that would commence from March 4. Meanwhile Mr. Horatti has written to all the MLCs asking them to send in their suggestions to bring in reforms to help elevate the dignity of the House.

In the two-page letter, Mr. Horatti has expressed concern that of late the need for the continuation of the Upper House itself was being questioned perhaps in the wake of some of the recent incidents that had taken place in the House.

Mr. Horatti, who is also the senior-most member of the House, has asked members to share their views and suggestions with respect to the manner in which the House proceedings would have to be conducted without affecting the rules and by upholding the parliamentary traditions.