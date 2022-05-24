Horatti files nomination papers as BJP candidate

The former Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti filing his nomination papers as BJP candidate for Karnataka West Teachers Constituency in Dharwad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The former Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, who is seeking re-election, filed his nomination papers as BJP candidate for the Karnataka West Teachers Constituency of the Legislative Council in Dharwad on Tuesday.

Mr. Horatti recently resigned as Chairman of Legislative Council to join the BJP. On Tuesday, he submitted his nomination papers to Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad and Assistant Returning Officer Gurudatta Hegde in Dharwad.

Mr. Horatti filed two sets of nomination papers. He was accompanied by wife, Hemalata, and leaders of Teachers Association N.N. Savanur, V.S. Huddar and Shyam Mallanagoudar.

The BJP on Tuesday formally announced Mr. Horatti as its official candidate for the election from West Teachers Constituency.

Meanwhile, the Congress has issued B form to Basavaraj Gurikar to contest as its candidate in the West Teachers Constituency. On Monday, Venkanagouda R. Govindagoudra filed his nomination papers as Independent. His candidature has been supported by AAP.