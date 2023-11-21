Horatti asks State govt. to address issues beforehand to reduce protests in front of Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi

November 21, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Belagavi

Legislative Council chairman Basavaraj Horatti has written to the State government to reduce the number of protests that will be staged in front of the Suvarna Soudha during the winter session by addressing the issues raised by protestors well in advance.

In letters written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda, Agriculture Minister N. Chaluvarayaswami and Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, Mr. Horatti has appealed to them to create an atmosphere where “people’s problems are solved in time and they do not need to protest’‘.

“I have seen over several years hundreds of organisations holding protests in front of the Suvarna Soudha for the whole period of the winter session. This reduces the importance attached to the discussions in the sessions as the focus is only on the protests. This also takes a toll on the time of Ministers and officers who are expected to miss the sessions and go to the protest venue to address issues. Most of the protests are regarding farmers issues, revenue issues or those related to the Education Department. If the State government were to talk to the protestors and resolve the issues faced by them beforehand, then most of the protests will not be held. The State government can depute some senior officers to Belagavi to address these issues well in advance, so that the session passes off peacefully. And, the legislators should take it more seriously than earlier. This will bring a good name to the government,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.