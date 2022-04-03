Horatti announces decision to join BJP

Legislative Council chairman Basavaraj Horatti, in Karnataka Legislative Council. File | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

April 03, 2022 16:08 IST

Chairman of Legislative Council said JDS leader Kumarswamy had consented to him leaving party

Putting an end to speculations about his plans of severing his long association with Janata Dal (Secular), Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti on Sunday announced his decision to join BJP and contest as BJP candidate in next election.

With this, JDS is set to lose its last senior leader from North Karnataka. Mr. Horatti had created a record of sorts by winning Legislative Council election for seven successive times beginning from 1980.

Speaking to press persons in Hubballi after the release of the handbook on his achievements, Mr Horatti said that BJP national president J.P.Nadda and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had talks with him inviting him to the party and he had consented to their proposal.

To a query, he clarified thar the date of joining BJP would be fixed after the announcement of MLC election. He said he will contest election as BJP candidate. “I have discussed the issue with former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. He has no issues with me joining BJP and has given his consent”, he said.

Regarding opposition to his inclusion by a section of the BJP leaders, Mr. Horatti said that he was not bothered about who was opposing and why. “Mr Yediyurapp had spoken to me on the issue on Saturday to convey party high command’s consent to my inclusion,” he said.

42 years

Mr. Horatti who entered Karnataka Legislative Council for the first time in 1980 as an independent candidate subsequently identified himself with JDS. He has completed 42 years as MLC.

He has worked with stalwarts of Janata Parivar like Ramakrishna Hegde, J.H. Patel, H.D. Deve Gowda and has all along been known for his secular and socialist credentials.

He was a minister in the JDS- BJP and JDS- Congress coalition governments and was known for his policy decisions on medium of instruction and teachers transfer.

Till date he is considered the face of JDS in North Karnataka. With him leaving the party, JD(S) will have a herculean task in regaining the its base in North Karnataka.