Horatti all set to become Council Chairman again

December 20, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

Basavaraj Horatti filing the nomination for Council Chairman post in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Eight-time MLC Basavaraj Horatti, who joined the BJP recently, is all set to become the Chairman of Legislative Council again.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and a host of other party leaders, Mr. Horatti filed his nomination papers at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday.

Mr. Horatti, who has been elected to the Legislative Council from Karnataka West Teachers’ Constituency, was the only person to file his nomination papers for the elections scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

With the Congress and the JD(S) opting out of the race, Mr. Horatti’s election appears to be a formality.

The BJP is expected to win the polls as the party enjoys a majority in the 75-member Upper House. The BJP has a total of 39 members, besides pro-tem chairman Raghunath Rao Malkhapure while the Congress has 26 members and JD(S) has 8 members. One member is an Independent while another seat is vacant.

Though Mr. Malkhapure was also an aspirant for the post, the BJP finalised Mr. Horatti’s name at a meeting held in Belagavi under the leadership of Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari, who is also the Floor Leader in the Legislative Council.

Mr. Horatti was earlier a member of the JD(S) and joined the BJP reportedly after the ruling party promised him the post of chairman, which he held earlier.

