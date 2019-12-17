Horata Samiti to form KalyanaKarnataka Rajya Janata Party

To renew its demand for statehood for Kalyana Karnataka region, the Kalyana Karnataka Yuva Horata Samiti would be forming a new party called Kalyana Karnataka Rajya Janata Party.

President of the samiti Rajshekar Kulageri addressing a press conference here on Monday said that the new party would be launched in January 2020. It will contest in the upcoming urban local bodies elections in the six districts of Kalyana Karnataka region.

He said that the consecutive governments in the State have neglected addressing the issues of the six backward districts of the Kalyana Karnataka region even after the implementation of Article 371(J) of the Constitution.

Dr. Kulageri said that the funds allocated for the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) were not properly utilised for the development of the region. “We feel that statehood for the region is the only answer to alleviating the backwardness of the six districts,” he added.