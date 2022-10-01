Horata Samiti demands suspension of GIMS director

ADVERTISEMENT

The Grameena Abhivrudhi Horata Samiti has urged Karnataka government to suspend Kavita Patil, Director, Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences, who has manipulated the guidelines of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and applied irrelevant rules to favour particular candidates for various posts.

Samiti president Shravan Kumar D. Nayak addressing press persons here on Saturday alleged that the candidates appointed for the posts of Scientist C of MRU, Scientist B MRU ad Scientist B VRDL, Laboratory technicians, data entry operators were compromised. The candidates selected for the post of Scientist C and B at MRU are ineligible since they do not fit into the eligibility criteria as per the notification.

The GIMS authorities have manipulated the age limit criteria to select a particular candidate for the post of Scientist B at VRDL. It also failed to scrutinize the authentication of the experience certificate, and most importantly the GIMS did not follow the roaster system for these appointments. He claimed that the GIMS have favoured the appointments of Dr. Shivalee, Dr. Rohini Kollur and Dr. Mahesh for the Scientists’ posts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Nayak said that the GIMS had violated the rules in the recruitment process for the post of professor at Microbiology Department in GIMS in September, 2015. Selections to public employment should be on the basis of merit and appointing people with lesser merit ignoring those who have secured more marks will be in violation of the Constitution, Mr. Nayak added.

The State government had turned a blind eye to several corrupt deals in GIMS. “Desperate to get justice, the eligible candidates has reportedly written a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar and to the District Administration, even the Horata Samiti has brought its plight to the notice of the Chief Minister through several letters, but in vain,” Mr.Nayak expressed.