ADVERTISEMENT

‘Horanadu Kannadiga’ convention to begin in Adoni in Andhra Pradesh from Saturday

Published - August 24, 2024 08:10 am IST - HUBBALLI

Karnatak Vidyavardhakh Sangha jointly with Kannada organisations of Karnool and Ananthpur districts of Andhra Pradesh has organised a two-day convention of Kannadigas residing outside Karnataka at Adavani in Karnool district of Andhra Pradesh on August 24 and 25.

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnatak Vidyavardhakh Sangha and the Kannada organisations of Kurnool and Anantapur districts of Andhra Pradesh has organised a two-day convention of Kannadigas residing outside Karnataka at Adoni in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing press persons in Dharwad on Thursday, general secretary of Karnatak Vidyavardhak Sangha Shankar Halagatti said the 12th edition of ‘Horanadu Kannadigara Samavesha’ will be held at Reddy Bhavan near Adoni railway station.

Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi will inaugurate the convention in the presence of Marirachoti Swami of Kalyan Mutt. The book Marutatmajam by Ba. Ni. Laxminarasamma will be released during the inaugural function.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Halagatti said that various sessions on issues concerning Kannada language, literature, art, and culture and on issues faced by the Kannadigas in Andhra Pradesh would be deliberated upon during the convention.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On the second day, two literary sessions will be held from 10.30 a.m. and then a quiz and a drawing competition for Kannada-medium students will be held. At 2.30 p.m., a poets’ meet will be held, he said.

He said that the valedictory ceremony would be held at 4 p.m. in the presence of Shantalinga Swami of Doreswamy Virakt Mutt. Chairman of Kannada Development Authority Purushottam Bilimale will deliver the keynote address, while writer Malati Pattanshetti will preside over it.

To a query, Mr. Halagatti said that although the sangha was organising many programmes to ignite the ‘Kannada spirit’ among the younger generation. the State government was not extending the required support and no funds were being released. He also said that a demand by the sangha for land to build a mega cultural hall had been pending for long.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US