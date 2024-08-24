‘Horanadu Kannadiga’ convention to begin in Adoni in Andhra Pradesh from Saturday

The Karnatak Vidyavardhakh Sangha and the Kannada organisations of Kurnool and Anantapur districts of Andhra Pradesh has organised a two-day convention of Kannadigas residing outside Karnataka at Adoni in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh this weekend.

Addressing press persons in Dharwad on Thursday, general secretary of Karnatak Vidyavardhak Sangha Shankar Halagatti said the 12th edition of ‘Horanadu Kannadigara Samavesha’ will be held at Reddy Bhavan near Adoni railway station.

Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi will inaugurate the convention in the presence of Marirachoti Swami of Kalyan Mutt. The book Marutatmajam by Ba. Ni. Laxminarasamma will be released during the inaugural function.

Mr. Halagatti said that various sessions on issues concerning Kannada language, literature, art, and culture and on issues faced by the Kannadigas in Andhra Pradesh would be deliberated upon during the convention.

On the second day, two literary sessions will be held from 10.30 a.m. and then a quiz and a drawing competition for Kannada-medium students will be held. At 2.30 p.m., a poets’ meet will be held, he said.

He said that the valedictory ceremony would be held at 4 p.m. in the presence of Shantalinga Swami of Doreswamy Virakt Mutt. Chairman of Kannada Development Authority Purushottam Bilimale will deliver the keynote address, while writer Malati Pattanshetti will preside over it.

To a query, Mr. Halagatti said that although the sangha was organising many programmes to ignite the ‘Kannada spirit’ among the younger generation. the State government was not extending the required support and no funds were being released. He also said that a demand by the sangha for land to build a mega cultural hall had been pending for long.