Karnataka

‘Hoping for favourable decision on shrine issue’

Former Minister and BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi has said the State government has to take a decision on the Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy dargah following the High Court ruling.

Speaking to presspersons in Chikkamagaluru on Saturday, Mr. Ravi said he was confident that the government would take a decision soon. “Appointment of a Hindu priest for the shrine has been the long pending demand. We have been fighting for the same”, he said.

The court has also spoken about a Hindu priest. “I am hopeful that the government will also make a favourable decision”, he said.

Mr. Ravi, to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, cleaned the toilet at Girls’ Hostel at Ramanahalli in the city.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 2, 2021 7:11:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/hoping-for-favourable-decision-on-shrine-issue/article36793600.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY