Hopes of Mysuru classified as ‘orange zone’ soar

Hopes of Mysuru district, which is currently placed in the ‘red zone’, being reclassified into an “orange zone” have soared with the number of active cases sinking and predicted to become zero soon. As many as 83 COVID-19 patients had been discharged and only one person remained in home isolation.

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar on Thursday said Mysuru was all set to become “coronavirus-free” by this weekend with the recovery of remaining patients and the active cases eventually becoming nil.

“We have urged the government to reclassify Mysuru district into orange zone from red zone and a decision is expected soon. The district may later get reclassified into a green zone once the situation improves further,” he said.

The classification of districts into various zones was based on the risk factors, the number of active cases and other parameters.

Mysuru district was classified as ‘red zone’ after a spike in cases, particularly from Nanjangud, which became a COVID-19 cluster. As the cases peaked with infections reported almost daily, Mysuru was declared one of the hotspots, recommending active surveillance to combat the contagion. Besides Mysuru, Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts had been classified as red zones in the State.

“If the active cases fall below 15, then such districts can be called orange zones. The decision rests with the Centre. The COVID-19 profile from the district, including statistics on the cases, active cases, number of persons in home isolation, number of samples tested, details on surveillance, influenza-like illness (ILI) cases and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases etc., had been sent to the government. All these parameters are studied before reclassifying the district,” sources in the Health Department said.

No new case had been reported from Mysuru since the last few days. Also, the recovery of patients continues to be excellent. The district administration, with the active support of the health authorities in the fight against coronavirus, managed to flatten the curve.