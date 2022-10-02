Hope Rahul will meet ‘jodo’ people in Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the Bharat Jodo Yatra entering Karnataka, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has said that he hoped that at least now Rahul Gandhi would meet people who wanted to unite the country rather than those who wanted to divide it.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, Mr. Joshi said that he was happy that at least now the Congress had initiated an activity. “All these days they were operating from Delhi. My only suggestion to them is to join hands with people of jodo mentality and not with that of thodo.”

He clarified that there was no opposition to the yatra and he hoped that Mr. Gandhi during his yatra met the people who respected ‘Bharat Mata’.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the demand for ban on RSS, he said that right from the initial days of Independence, RSS was being targeted. “However the RSS is a cultural organisation that believed in the welfare of the country,” he said.

On senior Congressman M. Mallikarjun Kharge’s candidature for the Congress president’s post, Mr. Joshi said that being a senior leader, Mr. Kharge was contesting for the post. “However the Congress has become a family run party. Our only hope is that Mr. Kharge doesn’t become a remote president controlled by the Gandhi family,” he said.