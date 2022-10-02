Hope Rahul will meet ‘jodo’ people in Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi

Pralhad Joshi said that he was happy that at least now the Congress had initiated an activity

Special Correspondent HUBBALLI
October 02, 2022 03:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the Bharat Jodo Yatra entering Karnataka, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has said that he hoped that at least now Rahul Gandhi would meet people who wanted to unite the country rather than those who wanted to divide it.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, Mr. Joshi said that he was happy that at least now the Congress had initiated an activity. “All these days they were operating from Delhi. My only suggestion to them is to join hands with people of jodo mentality and not with that of thodo.”

He clarified that there was no opposition to the yatra and he hoped that Mr. Gandhi during his yatra met the people who respected ‘Bharat Mata’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the demand for ban on RSS, he said that right from the initial days of Independence, RSS was being targeted. “However the RSS is a cultural organisation that believed in the welfare of the country,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

On senior Congressman M. Mallikarjun Kharge’s candidature for the Congress president’s post, Mr. Joshi said that being a senior leader, Mr. Kharge was contesting for the post. “However the Congress has become a family run party. Our only hope is that Mr. Kharge doesn’t become a remote president controlled by the Gandhi family,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Indian National Congress

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app