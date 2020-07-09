Hope govt. will reconsider its policy on Shramik trains: HC

Migrants waiting at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru before leaving to their home States.

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday said it hopes that the State government will reconsider its policy to stop requesting for Shramik special trains for migrant workers and bearing their train fares in view of increase in COVID-19 cases.

The court also asked the government to provide details on status of migrant workers, who stayed back in the city despite registering on the Seva Sindhu portal to return to their home States.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar passed the order while hearing through videoconferencing the PIL petitions related to issues that have risen due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Bench took note of the submissions made on behalf of the All India Central Council of Trade Unions that many migrant workers still wanted to go back. The advocate for AICTU also said that no action was taken by the government on the lists, submitted between June 25 and July 7, of migrant workers wanting to return.

It was contended on behalf of the government that a large number of migrant workers stayed back as works on projects commenced and many are returning from their home States to rejoin employment.

Provide data

Following these submissions, the Bench directed the government to provide data on number of migrant workers who have returned to the State and availability of employment to them as well as those who stayed back despite registering themselves to avail the facility of special trains.