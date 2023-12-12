Hope Farm tragedy: Bescom rectifies 1,206 hazardous OFCs in BMAZ limits after 15-day deadline

December 12, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

Between November 20 and December 12, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) has rectified a total of 1,206 hazardous Optical Fibre Cables (OFC) in the Bengaluru Metropolitan Area Zone (BMAZ) region. The company has identified a total of 1,509 such cables and the rectification of 303 of them is pending.

This comes after the Energy Minister K.J. George’s 15-day deadline to OFC operators within the Central Business District (CBD) to remove unruly cables from pavements and put it inside the specific ducts created on TenderSure roads, following a tragic case of electrocution of a woman and her daughter on November 19 near Hope Farm junction. He had also mentioned that an alternative system for OFCs in the city would also be decided after consulting the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

According to Bescom, while all identified hazardous OFCs have been rectified in the North, East, and West circles of BMAZ, 303 out of the identified 488 cables are yet to be rectified in the South circle. The highest number of hazardous OFCs were identified in Jayanagar (286) in the South circle; only 45 of them have been rectified so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

An official said the rectification of the OFCs includes removal of cables from hazardous locations, height adjustment of sagging cables, and cutting illegally drawn cables.

From power cables to telephone lines to OFC, the footpaths in the city have webs of cables all over them. After the electrocution case, the fear of cables on footpaths had gripped the citizens of Bengaluru.

Despite Bescom’s claims of rectification of hazardous infrastructure, citizens continue to complain that footpaths are still unsafe for pedestrian movement. “I have not seen much difference on any footpath even after that unfortunate accident. On most roads within a stone’s throw from the Vidhana Soudha, unruly cables are a common sight on footpaths,” said Suraj Kumar, a private employee who works on Queen’s Road.

Along with OFC cables, Bescom has also rectified as many as,38,922 hazardous locations in the BBMP limits and rectified 13,542 of them between November 20 and December 10. Bescom has also rectified 2,224 hazardous locations collectively in the Bengaluru Rural Circle, Ramanagara, Kolar, Tumakuru, and Davangere regions, out of over 6,000 locations which were identified.

This rectification includes the correction of slanted poles, sagging wires, snapped wires, and other defective infrastructure.

When asked about the rectification of all pending hazards, a Bescom official said: “It is a continuous process. One day we remove something and the next day someone else installs it. But we remain vigilant.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.