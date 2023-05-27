ADVERTISEMENT

Hope-A-Thon to mark ‘World No Tobacco Day’ on May 31

May 27, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - MYSURU

The walk, organised as part of the Hope-A-Thon, will start from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at 6 a.m. on May 31 and seek to send a strong message to ‘quit tobacco today for a healthy tomorrow’

The Hindu Bureau

Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology (BHIO) will organise a Hope-A-Thon on Wednesday, May 31, to mark ‘World No Tobacco Day’.

The walk, organised as part of the Hope-A-Thon, will start from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at 6 a.m. on May 31 and seek to send a strong message to “quit tobacco today for a healthy tomorrow”.

Every year, May 31 is observed as a World No Tobacco Day by the World Health Organisation (WHO) with a theme and this year’s theme is “We Need Food, Not Tobacco”.

A statement from the organisers said that India stands in the second place in production and consumption in tobacco and cited Global Adult Tobacco Survey 2019 to point out that a total of 267 million Indians consume tobacco in both smokeless and cigarette form.

Dr. Madhavi, consultant radiation oncologist at BHIO said that that tobacco contains a large number chemical compounds including nicotine, which is an addictive substance that produces dopamine in the body, creating a sense of well-being and relief from stress.

Dr. Vinay Muttagi, consultant radiation oncologist at BHIO said tobacco consumption also increases the risk of non-communicable diseases like heart ailments, strokes, infertility and cancer. In Indian scenario, the most common cancer due to tobacco consumption is lung cancer followed by cancer of oral cavity and throat.

This poses a financial burden on the individual as well as increases the national health spend towards tobacco induced health hazards, he added.

