HOPCOMS opens its first organic outlet in Mysuru

February 14, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - MYSURU

Organic food enthusiasts have got a new outlet to shop from, as the city’s first Horticultural Producers’ Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society (HOPCOMS) shop selling organic vegetables and fruits, and millets was opened at TK Layout here on Tuesday, February 14.

With the rise in demand for veggies and fruits grown organically, free from pesticides, the HOPCOMS, which runs over 47 outlets across the city, inaugurated its maiden outlet for organic foods to cater to the needs of its customers.

HOPCOMS’ president Anne Gowda and members of the board and others were present during the inauguration of the outlet.

Mr. Gowda said this is HOPCOM’s first outlet where organic veggies and fruits and millets will be sold. This has been developed on an experimental basis and more such outlets will be opened on seeing the response. We opened the outlet based on the feedback from our customers who sought the supply of organic foods, he said.

Mr. Gowda said HOPCOMS has a strong base of customers and the city has 47 outlets that sell farm-fresh veggies and fruits. A network with farmers who supply farm-fresh vegetables and fruits has been established.

Horticultural Producers’ Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society in Mysuru wanted to expand its operations opening more outlets. It is exploring suitable places for developing new outlets in new and upcoming localities so that the society can increase its customer base and improve its revenue. Most of the present outlets are located in the city centres and old localities.

Post-pandemic, the outlet opened on Tuesday in Mysuru was the first one, after a long gap.