HOPCOMS employees threaten to strike work if demands not fulfilled

February 27, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MYSURU

Employees of Horticultural Producers’ Co-operative Marketing and Processing Society (HOPCOMS) in Mysuru held a demonstration on its premises in Curzon Park here on Monday, February 27, to press for its various demands.

An employee representing the protestors said a memorandum detailing their demands had been submitted to the Managing Director of HOPCOMS. “We have been assured that our demands will be met shortly. If not, we will strike work by closing operations,” the employee threatened.

The demands of the HOPCOMS employees include payment of salaries to contract employees directly from HOPCOMS instead of the present practice of releasing the same through an agency.

The employees have also voiced their anger against a recent move by the management to reduce the gratuity. They have demanded that the original gratuity amount should be restored.

The employees have also opposed a recent decision by the HOPCOMS management to privatise a stall. They wanted the decision to be reversed and the stall be run directly by HOPCOMS.

The employees said though they have not received any bonus or increase in Dearness Allowance for the last two years since the new managing committee has come.

The employees have also alleged that HOPCOMS, which has about 4,500 farmer members in Mysuru district and runs about 50 outlets in Mysuru City and other taluks of the district, has run into losses lately due to alleged mismanagement.

HOPCOMS has about 66 permanent workers and 30 contractual employees.

The Managing Committee had posted outsourced contract workers with no experience in A category stalls, hurting senior employees of HOPCOMS and causing a loss to the Society, the employees alleged. The Society had also flouted rules by recruiting two retired employees, it was alleged.