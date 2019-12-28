Honour for Jayadeva institute as it gets featured in European Heart Journal

In 2009, a U.S. citizen, who had received treatment for a nominal fee of ₹92 at the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICR), had written to then U.S. President Barack Obama about the hospital’s low-cost healthcare model. Mr. Obama had written to the hospital lauding its good work.

Ten years later, the institute has been featured in the European Heart Journal’s September issue brought out on the occasion of the annual Congress of European Society of Cardiology. The journal has featured the institute as “Cardiac Centre of Excellence” providing cutting-edge cardiac care at affordable cost to all segments of society and free-of-cost treatment to deserving underprivileged and financially-constrained patients.

“This is a honour not only for the State but for the country, as Jayadeva is the first hospital in India that has been profiled in an international peer-reviewed journal. No other hospital — private or government — has earned this recognition,” institute director C.N. Manjunath told The Hindu.

Accreditation

In 2015, following a three-year rigorous preparation to adopt best scientific practices, administrative amendments, and systematic implementation, the institute was given accreditation by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers.

Being the preferred choice for cardiac patients from all over the country, the institute also gets patients from Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Middle East, and African nations.

The journal’s profile has also recorded the visit of delegates from the London School of Economics, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore, Healthcare Leadership College of Singapore, Yale University of Management, USA, and Austrian Medical Team, to the institute.

No. of procedures

With a total bed capacity of 1,300 in its Bengaluru, Mysuru and Kalaburagi centres, the institute witnesses a turnaround of 1,500-1,700 patients daily at its outpatient departments. About 80 to 100 diagnostic and interventional cath lab procedures are performed daily from Monday to Friday.

According to the profile, in 2018 alone, the centre recorded a startling count of 10,000 angioplasties. It records a daily count of about 15 open heart surgeries, 600 echocardiograms and 200 treadmill tests. Witnessing an annual tally of 35,000 cath lab procedures, over 2 lakh echocardiograms, and 30,000 treadmill tests, the institute also caters to various peripheral vascular and endovascular surgeries and offers full-fledged laboratory services.

“We want to enhance the bed strength of the Bengaluru centre from the present 700 to 1,000 and the Kalaburagi centre from 130 to 300 in the next few years. The Mysuru centre has 400 beds,” Dr. Manjunath said.

A new complex to house the 300-bed facility in Bengaluru is being constructed by Infosys Foundation. The Kalaburagi centre, which is now on the premises of the Kalaburagi Institute of Medical Sciences, will be shifted to a new hospital complex. Construction of the new centre, for which the government has allotted 7.1 acres of land, will begin by March. The ₹150-crore project will be funded by the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board, Dr. Manjunath added.