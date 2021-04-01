Honour for Hassan ZP

Hassan

01 April 2021 19:52 IST

Hassan Zilla Panchayat has won the first prize in the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP) among the ZPs in Karnataka for its initiatives in implementing the schemes.

The awards are instituted by the Union Ministry of Panchayat Raj. The Ministry released the list of awardees on March 31. The awards will be presented to the panchayat in Delhi on April 24.

Hassan ZP Chief Executive Officer B.A. Paramesh has expressed happiness on the ZP being recognised because of the effective implementation of the Central government-sponsored schemes.

Advertising

Advertising

He has also thanked the support of the Minister in charge of Hassan ZP, its president and vice-president, members of the body and officers for their role in getting the award.