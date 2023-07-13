Honorary doctorate presented to two during convocation

July 13, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is also the Chancellor of State-run universities, presented two honorary doctorate at the 11th Convocation of Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University in Ballari on Thursday.

Kavita Mishra, a progressive farmer from Raichur, and Hirehal Ibrahim (posthumously) were the two who received the honour. Dada Khalandar, son of late Hirehal Ibrahim, received the honour on behalf of his father.

Pundit Venkatesh Kumar, a Hindustani vocalist, who has also been selected for honorary doctorate, was absent.

As many as 42 undergraduate and post-graduate students from different departments received 53 gold medals and certificates. And, 123 students, 51 undergraduates and 72 post-graduates, from different departments received rank certificates.

Ruban L. from the Department of Mineral Processing, Postgraduate Centre, Nandihalli, Hajiraji A. from the Department of Industrial Chemistry and Rushab Kumar Mehta, a commerce graduate from Koppal Gavisiddeshwar College, received three gold medals each.

Chairman of the Indian Council of Social Science Research, New Delhi, J.K. Bajaj, Vice-Chancellor Siddu P. Alagur, Registrars S.C. Patil and Ramesh O. Olekar and others were present.