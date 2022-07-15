Honorary Doctorate for Ananth Nag, two others

Veteran actor Anant Nag has been chosen for Honorary Doctorate during the second convocation of Bengaluru North University (BNU), which will be held on July 15, Friday at Kolar.

The University has chosen Anant Nag for his contribution to Indian cinema.

In addition, Padmashree awardee and shehnai player of international repute, Pt. S.Ballesh Bhajantri and Sharad Sharma, founder of ‘iSPIRT Software company, have also been chosen for the honorary doctorate.

Dr.C.N.Manjunath, Director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology, Bengaluru will be delivering the convocation address. This year, total of 41 students will be given gold medals and 18,064 students will be receiving degrees.