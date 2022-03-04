Karnataka

Honorariums hiked

The monthly honorarium given to victims of acid attack has been increased from ₹3,000 to ₹10,000. Also, recognising the services of mid-day-meal workers under Akshara Dasoha scheme and ASHAs, especially during the pandemic, the Budget announced that the monthly honorarium being paid to mid-day meal cooks and helpers and ASHAs will be increased by ₹1,000.

Similarly, monthly honorarium being paid to anganwadi workers on the basis of service rendered has also been enhanced. “The honorarium will be increased by ₹1,500 for those with more than 20 years of service, by ₹1,250 for those with service of 10-20 years, and by ₹1,000 for those with service less than 10 years.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 4, 2022 8:58:04 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/honorariums-hiked/article65190731.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY