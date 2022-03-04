Honorariums hiked

The monthly honorarium given to victims of acid attack has been increased from ₹3,000 to ₹10,000. Also, recognising the services of mid-day-meal workers under Akshara Dasoha scheme and ASHAs, especially during the pandemic, the Budget announced that the monthly honorarium being paid to mid-day meal cooks and helpers and ASHAs will be increased by ₹1,000.

Similarly, monthly honorarium being paid to anganwadi workers on the basis of service rendered has also been enhanced. “The honorarium will be increased by ₹1,500 for those with more than 20 years of service, by ₹1,250 for those with service of 10-20 years, and by ₹1,000 for those with service less than 10 years.