Honorarium of guest lecturers in PU colleges revised

After the six years, the State government has revised the monthly honorarium of government Pre-University (PU) college guest lecturers by ₹3,000 per month.

As of now, 3,708 guest lecturers working in various government colleges across the State get ₹9,000 as monthly honorarium. Now, they will get ₹12,000 per month.

This comes close on the heels of the State government revising the honorarium of primary and high school guest teachers by ₹2,500 per month. President of Government PU Colleges Lecturers’ Association, A.H. Ningegowda, had demanded that the college guest lecturers’ honorarium should also be revised.

The Director of the Department of Pre-University Education had submitted the proposal of revising Government PU colleges guest lecturers’ monthly honorarium to ₹15,000. The government approved ₹12,000 and put out an order on Tuesday.