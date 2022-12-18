Honorarium of GP members doubled

December 18, 2022 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Meeting a long-pending demand of elected representatives at the gram panchayat level, the State government on Sunday doubled the monthly honorarium for the elected representatives in gram panchayats.

While the honorarium of the gram panchayat president has been raised from ₹3,000 to ₹6,000 , the honorarium of vice-president of gram panchayat has been raised from ₹2,000 to ₹4,000. The honorarium for gram panchayat member has been raised from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000.

Earlier in March this year, Members of the Legislative Council, cutting across party lines, urged the State government to increase the honorarium at the basic level of democracy. They had sought an hike in honorarium along with free bus and medical facilities, among others. The discussion in the Legislative Council had been raised by members who are elected from the Local Authorities constituencies and a bulk of voters for them are the gram panchayat members.

The government had last hiked the honorarium in 2017 and an attempt to increase it in 2021 had been shot down by the Finance Department. The move is set to benefit about 91,500 gram panchayat members in the State of whom 50 % are women.

