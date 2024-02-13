Honing abilities through skill training will help increase chances of landing jobs, youth told

February 13, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Emphasizing the importance of skill development in improving employability of youth, Nirmalanandanatha Swami of Adichunchangiri Mutt has said that by honing their abilities through skill training, youth will gain a competitive edge over their peers and increase their chances of securing employment.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Poojya Basawaraja Doddappa Appa Centre for Future Skills on the campus of PDA College of Engineering here on Tuesday.

The Centre for Future Skills has been jointly established by PDA College of Engineering, the National Skill Development Corporation and Ethnotech Academy of Bengaluru.

The swamiji narrated a fascinating story of an encounter between Swami Vivekananda and Jamsetji Tata on a ship when Swami Vivekananda spoke about the relentless oppression of Indians at the hands of colonial authorities and suggested to Mr. Tata that he start his own manufacturing industries, to export material to other countries and also generate employment for youth in India.

Swami Vivekananda also inspired Mr. Tata to establish a Research Institute for Science in India, he added.

There is no dearth of technology in the country today. However, young people should make up their minds to adopt technologies that are improving day by day.

Swami Nirmalanandanatha said that there is a huge gap between what academia imparts to students and the industry expects from young employees. The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) should bridge the gap between the acquired knowledge and the required knowledge, he added.

Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) T.G. Sitharam said that India’s focus on sustainable industry, infrastructure and manufacturing sector has drawn the attention of the world. India is also keen on other priorities such as new-age skills, futuristic technology and AI and innovation, he added.

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, New and Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba highlighted the achievements of the BJP government at the Centre over the last 10 years.

Managing Director BGS and SJB Group of Institutions and Hospitals Prakashnath Swami, chairman of Ethnotech Group of Companies Kiran K. Rajanna and president of Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society Bhimashankar Bilgundi were present.

