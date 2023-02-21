Honey-trap gang busted; eight arrested

February 21, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The South East division police arrested a gang of seven men and a woman who would trap gullible people on the pretext of escort services and later abduct them for ransom.

The accused, who are unemployed, also produced and acted in a Kannada movie which they launched on social media. Using a similar modus operandi, the woman member trapped a cab driver and his friend and took them in their own car to the city’s outskirts before demanding a ransom of ₹5 lakh.

Meanwhile, the driver managed to escape by jumping out from the moving car and alerted the Begur police. The Electronics City station Inspector, who was on night rounds, alerted the control room and even the neighbouring district police seeking help to trace the car.

“Initially, the police thought that the woman was a victim but she turned out to be part of the gang and was sharing real- time location and details to the accused,” said C.K. Baba, DCP, South East.

The police managed to track down the accused to a lodge at Nanjangud in Mysuru district and rescued the victims. The accused had called the victim’s family and demanded the ransom of ₹5 lakh but before the money could reach them, they were arrested, Mr. Baba said.

The gang led by Thirumalesh and his associates had committed three such cases in South Eeast division and efforts are on to track down their criminal records.