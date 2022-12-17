Honey festival in Madikeri 

December 17, 2022 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Kodagu district administration has planned a Honey Festival in the gardens of Raja Seat in Madikeri on December 24 and 25.

The festival, which has been planned in association with Kodagu Zilla Panchayat and Horticulture Department, is aimed at encouraging apiculture in Kodagu in view of the worldwide demand for Coorg honey.

The festival is expected to bring together not only people engaged in apiculture, but also scientists, societies and companies engaged in producing honey.

The festival will also feature demonstrations on apiculture and other technical knowledge of the field by local researchers and scientists from the College of Forestry and government officials, and exhibition stalls.. More information can be obtained from the Deputy Director of Horticulture Chikkera Pramod on 94831-10621 and Vasanth B.D. on 94490-75077.

