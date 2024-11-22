Honest govt. employees need not fear the Lokayukta, says Phaneendra

“If government officials and employees discharge their duties and responsibilities as per rules and regulations, the question of complaints does not arise at all. They don’t have to be unnecessarily afraid of the Lokayukta,” Upalokayukta K.M. Phaneendra has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurating a legal awareness programme on Lokayukta Act for officials organised jointly by the district administration, the Dharwad Lokayukta Office and the District Legal Services Authority in Dharwad on Thursday, Mr. Phaneendra asked the officials to have an understanding of the Lokayukta Act and how it works.

“The Lokayukta is an institution established to inquire into and report misconduct of public servants. This apart, it is aimed at improving quality of public administration and resolving problems that have arisen out of misconduct of public servants,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Taking action against the accused under the provisions of the Karnataka Lokaykta Act 1984, the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, the Karnataka Civil Services Rules 1958, the Karnataka Civil Services (Classification, Regulation and Appeal) Rules 1957, the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules 1966 and recommending disciplinary action against the guilty comes under the purview of the Lokayukta,” he said.

Clarifying that as per law only public servants came under the purview of the Lokayukta and Upalokayukta, he said that complaints against them for misconduct, corruption and indiscipline can be submitted to the Lokayukta.

He also elaborated the procedure for filing complaints and what sort of complaints can be filed under anti-corruption law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Phaneendra said that government employees facing problems because of false complaints can file their complaints before the Lokayukta.

Anyone can file complaint before the Lokayukta through email at kla.kar@nic.in or visit https://lokayukta.kar.nic.in (Ph: 080-22258767/ 22250278), he said.

Presiding over the function, chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority and Principal District and Sessions Judge B.G. Rama said that government servants should honestly discharge their duties ensuring that there are no lapses.

At every stage of discharging their duties, they should introspect, she added.

Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J., Additional Deputy Commissioner Geeta C.D. and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.