Honda’s two-wheeler sales cross 40 lakh in Karnataka

Bengaluru

18 November 2021 00:18 IST

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Wednesday said it crossed a sales milestone of 40 lakh two-wheelers in Karnataka. While it took the firm 16 years to add the first 20 lakh customers in the State, it clinched the next 20 lakh customers in five years, said the company.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said keeping up with customers’ varying needs and requirements, the company has a diverse line-up of BSVI models backed by value-added services.

Honda Activa and Shine are the most preferred Honda models in the State. Powered by BSVI, the company also offers a range of scooters (Activa125, Dio & Grazia125) and eight models of BS-VI motorcycles (CD 110 Dream, Livo, SP125, Shine, Unicorn, X-Blade, Hornet 2.0 & CB200X).

The company said catering to the rising personal mobility needs of customers, it continued to lead the ‘scooterisation’ in the State with a 49% market share, and an overall market share of 32% in the two-wheeler market (both scooter and motorcycle) in Karnataka.