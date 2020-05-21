Karnataka

Honda two-wheelers to restart Narasapura plant on May 25

With India gearing up to expand its economic activities as per fresh guidelines issued by MHA under Lockdown 4.0, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. on Thursday said it would restart production at its Narasapura plant in Karnataka. The operations will resume at all its four plants in two phases.

With a 360-degree outlook of balancing the forward and backend linkages across its ecosystem and the evolving market demand, Honda has aligned its production plans. Production will resume in a phased manner, starting May 25, from its biggest plant in Narasapurafollowed by other three plants from the first week of June.

To keep the business continuity in accordance with the guidelines issued by the government, nearly 99% of Honda’s 300+ supplier plants too have received the necessary approvals to resume their operations. Honda suppliers are now in their advanced stages of resuming production.

“Honda is taking a calibrated approach across its ecosystem, ensuring synergy for stable and efficient operations. On the market demand side, over 60% of Honda dealers have resumed their sales and service operations. Initial enquiries, though still subdued compared to the pre-lockdown period, are picking up momentum every day,” Honda said in a statement.

