ADVERTISEMENT

Homoeopathy conference in Belagavi today, tomorrow

February 09, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

KLE Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital will organise a national-level Homoeopathic Conference at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Centenary Hall on Saturday and Sunday.

As many as 875 delegates from 10 States have registered their names for the conference. President of Medical Assessment and Rating Board of National Commission for Homoeopathy Janardanan Nair will be the chief guest.

Secretary of the National Commission for Homoeopathy Sanjay Gupta will be the guest of honour.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice-Chancellor of KAHER Nitin Gangane will speak.

Students from 10 homoeopathic medical colleges will participate, said a release from director of administration of the college Mukund Udachankar.

Health camp

KLE Society’s Dr Prabhakar Kore Hospital will organise a spinal cord check-up camp on Saturday. Pune-based spinal cord surgeon Sanjay Patil will examine patients suffering from spinal cord problems. Details can be had from the hospital public relations office on Ph: 2473777, 2471116 or 2471117.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US