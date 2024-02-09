Homoeopathy conference in Belagavi today, tomorrow

February 09, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Belagavi

KLE Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital will organise a national-level Homoeopathic Conference at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Centenary Hall on Saturday and Sunday.

As many as 875 delegates from 10 States have registered their names for the conference. President of Medical Assessment and Rating Board of National Commission for Homoeopathy Janardanan Nair will be the chief guest.

Secretary of the National Commission for Homoeopathy Sanjay Gupta will be the guest of honour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice-Chancellor of KAHER Nitin Gangane will speak.

Students from 10 homoeopathic medical colleges will participate, said a release from director of administration of the college Mukund Udachankar.

Health camp

KLE Society’s Dr Prabhakar Kore Hospital will organise a spinal cord check-up camp on Saturday. Pune-based spinal cord surgeon Sanjay Patil will examine patients suffering from spinal cord problems. Details can be had from the hospital public relations office on Ph: 2473777, 2471116 or 2471117.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.