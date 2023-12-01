HamberMenu
Homoeopathic National Conference from today

December 01, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Siddram Patil, principal, Dr. Maalakaraddy Homeopathic Medical College, and S.S. Patil addressing a press conference here on Friday.

Siddram Patil, principal, Dr. Maalakaraddy Homeopathic Medical College, and S.S. Patil addressing a press conference here on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Swami Vivekanand Homeo Pharma in association with HKE’s Dr. Maalakaraddy Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital will organise the National Homeopathic Conference Kalaburagi-2023 on Saturday and Sunday.

Ajay Singh, Chairman, Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), will inaugurate the conference at SAC Building in Poojya Doddappa Appa College of Engineering in Kalaburagi city.

Seminars

On Saturday, Vijaykrishna from Bengaluru will speak on homoeopathic treatment in autoimmune hypothyroidism; S.S. Patil will throw light on Alopecia Areata. S.G. Biju Nair will speak about homoeopathic treatment for Hepatitis B. Sharan Kanthi will speak about the efficacy of LM Potencies and Jeevan Koppard will talk on vitiligo.

On Sunday, Girish Navda will speak about treatment for psychiatric disorders; K. Srinivasan about Knerr Repertory applied with case presentation; Sharanendra Paga will talk on Homoeopathic Cosmetology; Veerabhadrappa will speak about treatment in psoriasis and Jyoti Wali will discuss ‘Antibiotic inclination Constitutional remedy – a balance equation’.

