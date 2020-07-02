Homestays, resorts to be closed from July 4

02 July 2020 18:17 IST

Hassan/Chikkamagaluru

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish has issued an order for the closure of all homestays and resorts in Belur, Alur and Sakleshpur taluks from July 4 to avoid tourists gathering in large numbers, as many local people are worried about the spread of the COVID-19 infection.The officer issued an order to this effect on July 1. He made it clear that it would be in effect until the next order by the administration. Recently, residents of Achchanahalli village in Sakleshpur had submitted a memorandum to the Assistant Commissioner of Sakleshpur sub-division to order for the closure of the homestays and resorts. The residents had expressed concern that tourists’ visit could spread the viral infection.

Revenue Minister R. Ashok, during his visit to the district on Monday, had directed the Deputy Commissioner to take proper action about the people’s demand.

The owners of homestays and resorts in Chikkamagaluru district have voluntarily resolved to close their business. Many local people staged protests opposing tourists visiting hill stations in the district last week. Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautam also issued an advisory note appealing to the outsiders to postpone their plan to visit tourist places in the district.

Similarly, shopkeepers and businessmen of Holenarsipur and Arsikere towns in Hassan district have also voluntarily decided to observe lockdown after 2 p.m. every day. The local administration and legislators had held meetings with local business communities in this regard.