Homestays, resorts illegally built on agricultural lands at Anegundi, Hampi demolished: Minister

July 10, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

All homestays and resorts illegally built for commercial purposes on agricultural lands have been demolished at Hampi in Vijayanagara and Anegundi in Koppal districts, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh on Monday informed the Legislative Assembly.

In reply to G. Janardhana Reddy of the Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha during the zero hour, Mr. Suresh said the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority administers tourism areas of Hampi and Anegundi. About 15 villages near Anegundi in Gangavathi constituency, represented by Mr. Reddy, fall under the jurisdiction of the Authority.

The authorities have brought down illegally constructed resorts and homestays on agricultural lands. Resorts were constructed without conversion of farm lands for non-agricultural purposes. The illegal constructions on agricultural lands cannot be legalised, Mr. Suresh said.

He said 27 resorts have been demolished and 31 have been locked. The Authority, formed in 2003 had framed a comprehensive development plan for the protection of heritage sites, he said.

Source of income lost

Earlier, Mr. Reddy, former Minister, said more than 2,000 families and close to 10,000 people have been running homestays or “foreign stays” and providing hospitality services to foreign tourists in Anegundi. Families had lost their major sources of livelihood following demolition of homestays at Anegundi in his constituency, he said.

Noting the significance of sites, Mr. Reddy said the G-20 Culture Group meet began in Hampi on Sunday, under India’s G20 presidency and it would be held till July 12.

The villages should be kept out of the Authority’s jurisdiction to ensure functioning of homestays and steady flow of tourists which would ensure livelihood for locals. Recently, the villagers and resort owners protested against the authorities over the demolition, Mr. Reddy said.

As per the recommendation of the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority, Mr. Reddy said 5% of the farm land could be used for running homestays. Alternative arrangements should be made to ensure there was enough space for locals to run our business like before, Mr. Reddy said.

Basavaraj Rayareddi of the Congress said tourist places such as Hampi and Anegundi have become “major drug centers” of Karnataka and opposed commercial activities on farm lands.