Homemaker loses ₹12 lakh in two instances of cyber crime

The West division cyber crime police are on the lookout for a conman who befriended a 29-year-old homemaker on Facebook and cheated her of ₹4 lakh. She also fell prey to another cyber phishing attack and lost nearly ₹8 Lakh in another instance.

The victim, Nethrawathi K., resident of Channasandra RR Nagar was very active on social media when the conman posing as NRI befriended her.

After luring her by sweet talking, the accused offered to send her gifts. Few days ago an unidentified man posing as custom officer from New Delhi airport informed that there was a parcel with several thousand pounds and asked her to pay taxes to get the parcel. Excited by this, Nethrawathi paid ₹4.10,100 online and realised that she has been cheated. While she was in shock and dilemma to inform her family, an unidentified man called her offering online job and investment in trading to get quick returns.

Thinking that she would recover the loss by investing money, the victim transferred ₹7.91,100 from her two accounts . As soon as the money was transferred the person went incommunicado.

The victim informed her family about the cheating before filing a complaint with the police on Monday. The police are now trying to track down the accused based on the transaction details. We suspect that the bank accounts operated by the accused are either taken on rent or opened with fake credentials, a police officer, said.