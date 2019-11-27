Homeless villagers near Tumakuru to step up protest demanding houses

More than 70 homeless families have been staying in huts and tents pitched on an open land abutting the burial ground near Byalya village in Tumakuru district since August 25, demanding houses under government schemes.

Stepping up their agitation, they will on Thursday start an indefinite dharna in the presence of freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy, at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Tumakuru.

The homeless families, belonging to different castes including scheduled castes, Lingayats and other backward classes of Byalya and Chikkahosahalli of Madhugiri taluk, have been struggling to get houses under government schemes for the past few years. Their demand has not been met, though many meetings at the gram panchayat level have taken place.

In August, they decided to stay in huts and tents beside the burial ground and have not moved since. There is no electricity or any other basic amenity at the place. There is also the constant fear of snakes and scorpions.

A member of Bhoomi Mathu Vasathi Vanchithara Horata Samiti, Handral Nagabhushan, told The Hindu, “The district administration has failed to provide housing to the homeless families even though they have been staging a protest by staying near the burial ground for months.”