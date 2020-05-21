Karnataka

Home quarantine for secondary contacts of medical officer

Finding it difficult to quarantine all contacts of the COVID-19 patient in Mudigere taluk, the Chikkamagaluru district administration has decided to home quarantine secondary contacts in the taluk. The Chief Secretary is said to have exempted institutional quarantine for people in the taluk.

The issue came up for discussion during a meeting chaired by Lok Sabha member Shobha Karandlaje in Mudigere on Thursday. There were more than 800 primary and secondary contacts of the medical officer, who has tested positive. Ms. Karandlaje and officers felt that due to lack of institutions in the taluk, it would be better to home quarantine people.

“In manladu districts, houses are scattered. People hardly come in contact with other people. As we have no sufficient institutions to quarantine all 800 people, it would be better to opt for home quarantine. We will discuss the issue with the Chief Minister. The Chief Secretary has consented to the proposal,” she said. The health staff would be in touch with people under home quarantine. They would be asked to follow the instructions without fail.

431 quarantined

According to the district administration, 431 people have been quarantined and the secondary contacts had been home quarantined.

