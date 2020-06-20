Home quarantine for 24 II PU students

Bengaluru

20 June 2020 00:29 IST

As many as 24 II PU students who wrote the English examination on Thursday in Bengaluru will be asked to go into home quarantine.

This is after the father of a student tested positive on Friday. She had written the examination at a south Bengaluru centre.

Over five lakh students wrote the examination amidst a slew of precautionary measures on Thursday. However, there were complaints of social distancing norms being breached.

10 more deaths

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Friday recorded 10 more COVID-19 deaths, taking the toll to 124, seven from Bengaluru alone. Two deaths were reported from Bidar and one from Vijayapura. The total number of deaths in Bengaluru now stands at 58.